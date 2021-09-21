Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Boosts Position in QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 66,295 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in QIAGEN were worth $5,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of QGEN. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 38.7% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,339,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $795,563,000 after purchasing an additional 4,556,336 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,897,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,453,000 after purchasing an additional 200,049 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 73.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,279,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,982,000 after purchasing an additional 966,935 shares in the last quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 39.4% during the second quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd now owns 1,546,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,050,000 after purchasing an additional 437,391 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC grew its holdings in shares of QIAGEN by 45.8% during the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,382,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,930,000 after purchasing an additional 434,045 shares in the last quarter. 52.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have issued reports on QGEN. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of QIAGEN in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Cheuvreux lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered QIAGEN from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.53 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.18.

QGEN opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The company has a market cap of $12.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.21. QIAGEN has a 12-month low of $45.33 and a 12-month high of $59.00.

QIAGEN (NYSE:QGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $567.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.35 million. QIAGEN had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 21.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that QIAGEN will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

QIAGEN Profile

QIAGEN NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of sample and assay technology to transform biological samples into valuable molecular insights. It offers bioinformatics, molecular diagnostics, next-gen sequencing, and genomic services. The company was founded by Detlev H. Riesner and Metin Colpan on April 29, 1996 and is headquartered in Venlo, the Netherlands.

