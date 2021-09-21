Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Makes New $4.90 Million Investment in Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 91,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,903,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC owned 0.06% of Anaplan as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PLAN. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Anaplan during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Anaplan by 117.6% in the 1st quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 1,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. 91.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Anaplan alerts:

In other Anaplan news, CFO Vikas D. Mehta sold 6,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.94, for a total value of $425,162.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ana G. Pinczuk sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $66,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 38,015 shares in the company, valued at $2,280,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 508,748 shares of company stock worth $32,847,345. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PLAN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Anaplan in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Anaplan from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Anaplan currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.26.

NYSE PLAN opened at $64.70 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.35 and a beta of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.92. Anaplan, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $86.17.

Anaplan (NYSE:PLAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $144.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.80 million. Anaplan had a negative net margin of 35.47% and a negative return on equity of 64.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Anaplan, Inc. will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

Anaplan Profile

Anaplan, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based connected planning platform that connects organizations and people for decision making. It also offers professional services, including consulting, implementation and training. The company was founded by Michael Gould, John David Guy Haddleton and Sue Haddleton in 2006 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Further Reading: What is a Market Correction?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLAN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Anaplan, Inc. (NYSE:PLAN).

Receive News & Ratings for Anaplan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anaplan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.