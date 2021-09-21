Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 200 Shares of Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC grew its position in Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 42,415 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Dolby Laboratories were worth $4,169,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 498,325 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $48,981,000 after purchasing an additional 7,457 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 29.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,553 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 2,844 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dolby Laboratories by 379.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,086,200 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $107,230,000 after purchasing an additional 859,666 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dolby Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth about $1,437,000. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Dolby Laboratories by 104.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,491 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,129,000 after acquiring an additional 5,872 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Dolby Laboratories alerts:

Shares of DLB opened at $92.21 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.49 and a 200-day moving average of $98.40. The company has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 32.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. Dolby Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $63.45 and a one year high of $104.74.

Dolby Laboratories (NYSE:DLB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $286.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.06 million. Dolby Laboratories had a return on equity of 11.41% and a net margin of 23.11%. Equities research analysts predict that Dolby Laboratories, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.95%. Dolby Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.26%.

Separately, Barrington Research raised Dolby Laboratories from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other news, CEO Kevin J. Yeaman sold 29,457 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.87, for a total value of $2,794,585.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Todd Pendleton sold 4,235 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.62, for a total value of $417,655.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 221,654 shares of company stock valued at $21,797,967 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 37.30% of the company’s stock.

Dolby Laboratories Company Profile

Dolby Laboratoties, Inc designs and manufactures audio and imaging products for the cinema, television, broadcast, and entertainment industries. Its products include Cinema Imaging, Cinema Audio, Dolby Conference Phone, Dolby Voice Room, and Other Products. The company was founded by Ray Milton Dolby in 1965 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

Featured Article: Operating Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dolby Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:DLB).

Receive News & Ratings for Dolby Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dolby Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.