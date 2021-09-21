Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Purchases 4,369 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,511 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,369 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Liberty Broadband were worth $4,257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 4.3% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 33,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,886,000 after acquiring an additional 1,407 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1.3% in the first quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 141,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,284,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 1,696.0% in the first quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,538,000 after purchasing an additional 236,080 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 3.0% in the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband in the second quarter valued at about $324,000. 76.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LBRDK. raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $193.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Liberty Broadband from $180.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Pivotal Research increased their target price on shares of Liberty Broadband from $226.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Liberty Broadband from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Broadband has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.67.

Shares of Liberty Broadband stock opened at $176.01 on Tuesday. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $135.52 and a 1 year high of $194.05. The firm has a market cap of $32.00 billion, a PE ratio of 73.64 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.11.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the cable, broadband and mobile location technology businesses. It operates through its subsidiaries, Charter Communications, Inc and TruePosition, Inc The company was founded on March 28, 1991 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

