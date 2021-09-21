Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Reduces Stock Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) by 28.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 126,624 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 50,900 shares during the period. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $5,556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,589 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,269,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.4% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 6,108 shares of the bank’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 4.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $345,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 43,027 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 2.8% during the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. 76.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on SNV shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $54.50 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.15.

In related news, EVP Mark G. Holladay sold 1,500 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.28, for a total transaction of $66,420.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 61,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,928.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SNV stock opened at $39.14 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.06. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 52 week low of $19.39 and a 52 week high of $50.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 10.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.62.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.17. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 28.77% and a return on equity of 14.65%. The business had revenue of $488.95 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $486.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.77%.

Synovus Financial Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. The company operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services (FMS). The Community Banking business segment serves customers using a relationship-based approach through its branch, ATM, commercial, and private wealth network in addition to mobile, Internet, and telephone banking.

