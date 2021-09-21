Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC Sells 6,800 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC decreased its position in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 33,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,800 shares during the quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC’s holdings in Polaris were worth $4,624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PII. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1,881.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after buying an additional 291,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Growth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth about $26,700,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock opened at $117.18 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $7.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $126.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $132.24.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.56%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PII. Truist cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Polaris in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Truist Securities cut their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Longbow Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.59.

About Polaris

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

