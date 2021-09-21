SVB Leerink Reiterates Buy Rating for Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink in a research report issued on Sunday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Get Rocket Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ RCKT opened at $32.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.95. Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $67.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.54 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 16.92, a current ratio of 16.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by $0.11. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.45) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals will post -2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1,891.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 5,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 4,822 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $950,000 after buying an additional 638 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,933 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 49.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,662 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 3,525 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,165,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.80% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of gene therapy treatment options for rare and devastating pediatric diseases. Its multi-platform development approach applies the lentiviral vector (LVV) and adeno-associated viral vector (AAV) gene therapy platforms.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rocket Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.