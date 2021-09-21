Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) Upgraded to Buy by Jefferies Financial Group

Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) (OTCMKTS:SVCBF) was upgraded by equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SVCBF has been the subject of several other research reports. Danske cut Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Cheuvreux raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Pareto Securities raised Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA (publ) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SVCBF opened at $15.78 on Tuesday. Svenska Cellulosa Aktiebolaget SCA has a fifty-two week low of $13.13 and a fifty-two week high of $19.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.70.

Svenska Cellulosa AB engages in the business of forest products. It operates through the following segments: Forest, Wood, Pulp, Paper, and Other Operations. The Forest segment focuses on forest industry operations. The Wood segment comprises five sawmills in Sweden, wood processing units with planning mills in Sweden, the United Kingdom & France and a distribution and wholesale business.

