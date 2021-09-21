Swap (XWP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $121.00

Swap (CURRENCY:XWP) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 21st. Over the last seven days, Swap has traded down 14.3% against the US dollar. One Swap coin can now be purchased for $0.0202 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Swap has a market capitalization of $282,756.40 and approximately $121.00 worth of Swap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002377 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00002138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.41 or 0.00065167 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.30 or 0.00167113 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $45.34 or 0.00107777 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,821.78 or 0.06707831 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42,033.30 or 0.99920165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.25 or 0.00749405 BTC.

Swap Profile

Swap’s total supply is 14,016,676 coins. Swap’s official Twitter account is @_realSwap and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swap is /r/SwapProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Swap is swap.fyi

According to CryptoCompare, “A community developed crypto coin striving for robust privacy, ecosystem fairness, full transparency, secure blockchain, and easy use without any pre-mine, governance fees, founders rewards. It has a custom 15 second block time and uses a Cuckoo Cycle variant as PoW algorithm, Cuckaroo29s. “

Buying and Selling Swap

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Swap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Swap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

