Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) Declares Final Dividend of $0.01

Swick Mining Services Limited (ASX:SWK) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 31st, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 4.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd. This is a positive change from Swick Mining Services’s previous final dividend of $0.003.
The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.50.
Swick Mining Services Company Profile
