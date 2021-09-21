Swingby (SWINGBY) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $782,129.00

Swingby (CURRENCY:SWINGBY) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on September 21st. During the last week, Swingby has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. One Swingby coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0542 or 0.00000127 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Swingby has a total market capitalization of $14.03 million and approximately $782,129.00 worth of Swingby was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001053 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.92 or 0.00002163 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002349 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00067180 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002350 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.20 or 0.00054491 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002822 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.00 or 0.00171467 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.34 or 0.00111206 BTC.

Swingby Coin Profile

Swingby is a coin. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2020. Swingby’s total supply is 975,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 259,006,981 coins. The official message board for Swingby is swingby.network/en/news . The official website for Swingby is swingby.network/en . Swingby’s official Twitter account is @SwingbyProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Swingby is https://reddit.com/r/swingbyofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Swingby Labs is a Singapore-based company founded in 2018. A group of cryptocurrency enthusiasts who joined forces to develop solutions to connect Bitcoin with other blockchains. Now, during final preparations for our launch sequence, it is developing a protocol that moves assets quickly between blockchains, named Skybridge, and a few other projects… all using the most cutting-edge technology and research. Swingby is a decentralized proof-of-stake network that uses the latest advancements in cryptography research to allow you to move your tokens onto other chains without a trusted party. Our first launch will bridge Bitcoin to Ethereum. “

Buying and Selling Swingby

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Swingby directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Swingby should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Swingby using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

