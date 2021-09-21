Swiss National Bank Purchases 12,300 Shares of Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF)

Swiss National Bank raised its position in Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) by 16.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 88,200 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 12,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Heartland Financial USA were worth $4,145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $153,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,261 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Heartland Financial USA has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

Shares of NASDAQ HTLF opened at $45.64 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 1.33. Heartland Financial USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.37 and a 52-week high of $54.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.53.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $174.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.56 million. Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 28.82% and a return on equity of 10.65%. Analysts forecast that Heartland Financial USA, Inc. will post 5.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is 27.10%.

Heartland Financial USA Profile

Heartland Financial USA, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm provides commercial banking services. It also engages in the business of community banking. The company was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Dubuque, IA.

