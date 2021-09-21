Swiss National Bank Purchases New Shares in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN)

Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 138,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,210,000. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.07% of Reynolds Consumer Products as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in REYN. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in Reynolds Consumer Products during the first quarter worth about $1,101,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 114.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,837,000 after buying an additional 68,715 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in Reynolds Consumer Products by 11.7% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 99,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,967,000 after buying an additional 10,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Reynolds Consumer Products by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Reynolds Consumer Products alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on REYN. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Reynolds Consumer Products from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.63.

In related news, CFO Michael E. Graham acquired 2,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.94 per share, for a total transaction of $67,056.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 10,359 shares in the company, valued at $289,430.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Chris Mayrhofer acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $111,360.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief accounting officer now owns 789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,965.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of REYN stock opened at $27.68 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $28.55 and a 200-day moving average of $29.61. Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $32.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.38 and a beta of 0.36.

Reynolds Consumer Products (NASDAQ:REYN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Reynolds Consumer Products had a net margin of 11.34% and a return on equity of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $847.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. Reynolds Consumer Products’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. Reynolds Consumer Products’s payout ratio is currently 46.70%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Profile

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc produces and sells products in cooking, waste and storage, and tableware product categories in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Reynolds Cooking & Baking, Hefty Waste & Storage, Hefty Tableware, and Presto Products. The Reynolds Cooking & Baking segment produces foil, disposable aluminum pans, parchment paper, freezer paper, wax paper, plastic wrap, baking cups, oven bags, and slow cooker liners under the Reynolds Wrap, Reynolds KITCHENS, and E-Z Foil brands in the United States, as well as under the ALCAN brand in Canada and under the Diamond brand internationally.

Featured Article: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. (NASDAQ:REYN).

Receive News & Ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reynolds Consumer Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.