Swiss National Bank Sells 14,300 Shares of Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO)

Swiss National Bank decreased its position in Eldorado Gold Co. (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 386,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,300 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Eldorado Gold were worth $3,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 271,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,927,000 after acquiring an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 99.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 1,199 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Eldorado Gold in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 27.9% in the 1st quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 25,739 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 5,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Eldorado Gold by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 66,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 54.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EGO. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Eldorado Gold from C$18.50 to C$17.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. TheStreet cut Eldorado Gold from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eldorado Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, TD Securities decreased their price target on Eldorado Gold from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.20.

Shares of EGO opened at $8.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.80, a PEG ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 2.88. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.28. Eldorado Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $7.93 and a 52 week high of $14.49.

Eldorado Gold (NYSE:EGO) (TSE:ELD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $233.22 million for the quarter. Eldorado Gold had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 1.60%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Eldorado Gold Co. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Eldorado Gold Company Profile

Eldorado Gold Corp. engages in the mining, development and exploration of gold. It has mining operations, ongoing development projects and exploration in Turkey, Canada, Greece, Brazil, Romania and Serbia. The company was founded by Richard J. Barclay, Marco Antonio Romero, and Gary D. Nordin on April 2, 1992 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

