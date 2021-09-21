Swiss National Bank Sells 2,200 Shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 59,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in AMC Networks were worth $3,941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in AMC Networks by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,818,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,135,000 after purchasing an additional 292,885 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AMC Networks by 15.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 539,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,655,000 after purchasing an additional 73,805 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in AMC Networks by 5.8% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 414,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,544,000 after acquiring an additional 22,683 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 1,475.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in AMC Networks by 3.9% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 265,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,122,000 after acquiring an additional 9,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AMC Networks alerts:

Shares of AMCX stock opened at $46.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. The company has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 1.26. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.36. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1-year low of $20.16 and a 1-year high of $83.63.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $3.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $1.27. The business had revenue of $771.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $698.12 million. AMC Networks had a return on equity of 64.53% and a net margin of 9.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.39 EPS. Analysts anticipate that AMC Networks Inc. will post 8.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on AMCX shares. TheStreet lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of AMC Networks from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AMC Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.70.

AMC Networks Company Profile

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX).

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.