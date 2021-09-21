Swiss National Bank Sells 4,200 Shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB)

Swiss National Bank reduced its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 121,500 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.22% of Great Western Bancorp worth $3,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Great Western Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $63,000. 98.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday. DA Davidson lowered shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.80.

NYSE GWB opened at $30.89 on Tuesday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $35.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.31. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 33.10%. The business had revenue of $116.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $118.46 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. This is an increase from Great Western Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Great Western Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.50%.

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

