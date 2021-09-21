Swiss National Bank Trims Stock Position in Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF)

Swiss National Bank lowered its holdings in shares of Acushnet Holdings Corp. (NYSE:GOLF) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 81,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank’s holdings in Acushnet were worth $4,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Acushnet by 264.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 29,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,472,000 after purchasing an additional 21,610 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in shares of Acushnet during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,609,000 after acquiring an additional 32,874 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Acushnet by 517.9% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after acquiring an additional 16,600 shares during the period. 48.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:GOLF opened at $49.75 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.22 and its 200 day moving average is $48.34. Acushnet Holdings Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $32.42 and a fifty-two week high of $56.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.90 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Acushnet (NYSE:GOLF) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.32. Acushnet had a return on equity of 24.27% and a net margin of 11.89%. The business had revenue of $624.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $530.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.03 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 108.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Acushnet Holdings Corp. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. Acushnet’s payout ratio is 38.15%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GOLF shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Acushnet from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Acushnet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Acushnet from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Roth Capital upped their price target on Acushnet from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Acushnet from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.29.

Acushnet Holdings Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and distribution of golf products. It operates through the following segments: Titleist Golf Balls, Titleist Golf Clubs, Titleist Golf Gear, FootJoy Golf Wear, and Other. The Titleist Golf Balls segment involves in the design and manufacture of golf balls.

