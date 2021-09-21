SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) Short Interest Up 42.4% in August

SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,900 shares, a growth of 42.4% from the August 15th total of 22,400 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 23,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SWK from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Saturday, August 21st.

Shares of NASDAQ:SWKH opened at $18.00 on Tuesday. SWK has a 12 month low of $12.49 and a 12 month high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.93. The company has a market cap of $230.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. SWK had a net margin of 49.53% and a return on equity of 14.77%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SWK will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of SWK by 6.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 184,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of SWK by 159.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SWK during the first quarter worth $424,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of SWK by 13.7% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 751,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,923,000 after buying an additional 90,472 shares during the period. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About SWK

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

