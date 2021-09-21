Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) and Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Synaptics and Shoals Technologies Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Synaptics 5.94% 25.78% 11.72% Shoals Technologies Group N/A 43.59% 5.91%

This is a summary of current recommendations for Synaptics and Shoals Technologies Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Synaptics 0 2 12 0 2.86 Shoals Technologies Group 0 3 9 0 2.75

Synaptics presently has a consensus price target of $186.25, indicating a potential upside of 4.38%. Shoals Technologies Group has a consensus price target of $40.67, indicating a potential upside of 31.56%. Given Shoals Technologies Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Shoals Technologies Group is more favorable than Synaptics.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Synaptics and Shoals Technologies Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Synaptics $1.34 billion 5.21 $79.60 million $6.34 28.15 Shoals Technologies Group $175.52 million 29.34 $33.77 million $0.30 103.03

Synaptics has higher revenue and earnings than Shoals Technologies Group. Synaptics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Shoals Technologies Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.5% of Synaptics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 63.9% of Shoals Technologies Group shares are held by institutional investors. 0.9% of Synaptics shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Synaptics beats Shoals Technologies Group on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Synaptics Company Profile

Synaptics, Inc. engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices. The company was founded by Federico Faggin and Carver A. Mead in March 1986 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid. The company sells its products to engineering, procurement, and construction firms that build solar energy projects. Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Portland, Tennessee.

