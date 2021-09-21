Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) Receives “Buy” Rating from JMP Securities

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JMP Securities in a research report issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities’ price target suggests a potential upside of 301.61% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SYRS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Syros Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYRS opened at $4.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 6.74 and a current ratio of 6.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.87 and its 200-day moving average is $5.87. The company has a market cap of $308.42 million, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 1.90. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.00 and a 52-week high of $15.65.

Syros Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SYRS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $5.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.58 million. Syros Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 82.58% and a negative net margin of 442.40%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals will post -1.5 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 10.2% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 23,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 146,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,096,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,369 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Syros Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

