Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) Holdings Lifted by Mcdaniel Terry & Co.

Mcdaniel Terry & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 0.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 285,930 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing comprises approximately 4.0% of Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Mcdaniel Terry & Co.’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $34,357,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 54.4% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 247 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 202.3% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 260 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TSM remained flat at $$114.70 during trading on Tuesday. 111,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,305,277. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 1 year low of $76.17 and a 1 year high of $142.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $117.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $117.40. The stock has a market cap of $594.84 billion, a PE ratio of 30.51, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.89.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.14% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $372.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $372.58 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be issued a $0.4941 dividend. This is an increase from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.31%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on TSM shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Argus began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $123.05 price target on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Susquehanna raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “negative” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $85.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.72.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of integrated circuits and wafer semiconductor devices. Its chips are used in personal computers and peripheral products; information applications; wired and wireless communications systems products; automotive and industrial equipment including consumer electronics such as digital video compact disc player, digital television, game consoles, and digital cameras.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.