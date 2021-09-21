Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) Stock Holdings Reduced by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lowered its position in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. (NYSE:SKT) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 206,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,300 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.20% of Tanger Factory Outlet Centers worth $3,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 6.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 12,496 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 4.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 17.6% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 12,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 377,244 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Tanger Factory Outlet Centers by 3.2% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 74,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

In other Tanger Factory Outlet Centers news, CMO Carrie A. Warren sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Perry sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.43, for a total value of $139,440.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $271,660. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SKT opened at $16.61 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.35. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.56 and a twelve month high of $22.40. The company has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.05, a PEG ratio of 6.65 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers (NYSE:SKT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.18). Tanger Factory Outlet Centers had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 4.64%. Analysts anticipate that Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th will be issued a $0.183 dividend. This is a boost from Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.41%. Tanger Factory Outlet Centers’s dividend payout ratio is 44.94%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SKT shares. Scotiabank upped their price target on Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. TheStreet upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tanger Factory Outlet Centers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.33.

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers Profile

Tanger Factory Outlet Centers, Inc is a fully-integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It focuses on developing, acquiring, owning, operating and managing outlet shopping centers. The company was founded by Stanley K. Tanger in 1981 and is headquartered in Greensboro, NC.

