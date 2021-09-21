Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TNGX) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. They set a buy rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued a buy rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on shares of Tango Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock.

NASDAQ TNGX opened at $16.60 on Monday. Tango Therapeutics has a one year low of $8.90 and a one year high of $18.84.

Tango Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company. It focused on discovering and delivering precision cancer medicines. Tango Therapeutics Inc, formerly known as BCTG Acquisition Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

