Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) Position Cut by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR) by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,533 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock after selling 4,200 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Tapestry were worth $284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Tapestry by 2.6% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,313 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Eukles Asset Management boosted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 23,919 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 5,320 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Tapestry by 1.1% during the second quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 27,662 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc lifted its holdings in shares of Tapestry by 0.3% during the second quarter. abrdn plc now owns 96,480 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Tapestry alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on TPR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Tapestry in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Tapestry from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Tapestry from $53.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Tapestry from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tapestry has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.62.

In other news, VP Manesh Dadlani sold 1,211 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $51,297.96. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $910,146.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel David E. Howard sold 17,061 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.27, for a total value of $721,168.47. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 53,741 shares in the company, valued at $2,271,632.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

TPR opened at $38.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $41.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $43.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.50. Tapestry, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.23 and a 12-month high of $49.67.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 14.52% and a return on equity of 28.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 126.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tapestry, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. Tapestry’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.67%.

Tapestry Profile

Tapestry, Inc engages in the provision of luxury accessories and lifestyle brands. It operates through the following segments: Coach, Kate Spade and Stuart Weitzman. The Coach segment consists global sales of coach brand products to customers through coach operated stores, including the internet and concession shop-in-shops, and sales to wholesale customers, and through independent third party distributors.

See Also: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Tapestry Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tapestry and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.