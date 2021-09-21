Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) Short Interest Down 32.0% in August

Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 924,200 shares, a decline of 32.0% from the August 15th total of 1,360,000 shares. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 1,560,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tarena International stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tarena International, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEDU) by 157.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 59,181 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.17% of Tarena International worth $270,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEDU traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $1.39. 434 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 830,138. Tarena International has a 1 year low of $1.25 and a 1 year high of $3.88. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.76.

Tarena International, Inc operates as a holding company which provides IT professional education services. Its courses include IT subjects, non-IT subjects and K-12 education programs. It operates through the following segments: Adult Training and Kid Training. The Adult Training segment provides students with an education platform combines live distance instruction, classroom-based tutoring and online learning modules.

