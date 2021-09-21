Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Washington Capital Management Inc.

Washington Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,305 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 165 shares during the period. Target accounts for 2.1% of Washington Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Washington Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Target were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 4.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,515,802 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,794,290,000 after buying an additional 1,747,686 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Target by 5.8% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,289,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,840,046,000 after buying an additional 509,194 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Target by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,852,914 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,551,203,000 after purchasing an additional 289,556 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Target by 1,562.3% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,514,325 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $894,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,242,754 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Target by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,244,381 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,685,000 after purchasing an additional 48,901 shares during the period. 76.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TGT opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.04. Target Co. has a 52-week low of $146.45 and a 52-week high of $267.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $252.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $227.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.15. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm had revenue of $24.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.03 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.38 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 12.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 18th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the retailer to purchase up to 12.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Target news, insider Don H. Liu sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.93, for a total value of $785,790.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,017 shares in the company, valued at $16,244,112.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.98, for a total value of $6,149,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 195,271 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,032,760.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock worth $34,106,184 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Target from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, August 19th. MKM Partners increased their price target on Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Target from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Target from $258.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $252.30.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

