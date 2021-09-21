Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Stock Position Reduced by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC trimmed its position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 22.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,434 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 691 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $588,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Target by 34.6% in the first quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 12,382 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,453,000 after acquiring an additional 3,185 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC boosted its position in Target by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. HNP Capital LLC now owns 9,679 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its stake in Target by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 11,640 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 661 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in Target by 4.6% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 11,837 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,351,000 after buying an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Intersect Capital LLC lifted its stake in Target by 13.6% in the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,401 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,031,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the last quarter. 76.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $261.20, for a total transaction of $3,650,792.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 13,985 shares of Target stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.90, for a total value of $3,550,791.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 136,744 shares of company stock valued at $34,106,184. 0.29% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TGT stock opened at $242.14 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $118.17 billion, a PE ratio of 19.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.98. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $146.45 and a 12 month high of $267.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $227.93.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.03 billion. Target had a return on equity of 44.68% and a net margin of 6.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 12.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Target declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the retailer to buy up to 12.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners increased their price objective on shares of Target from $170.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Target from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Target from $258.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $252.30.

About Target

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

