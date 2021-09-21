Tatro Capital LLC Grows Position in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its holdings in EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) by 9.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in EnerSys were worth $267,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ENS. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in EnerSys by 46.3% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,124,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,100,000 after acquiring an additional 355,756 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 55.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 983,925 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,340,000 after purchasing an additional 350,228 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in EnerSys by 5.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,025,689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $456,332,000 after purchasing an additional 252,026 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its holdings in EnerSys by 8.7% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,706,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $154,949,000 after purchasing an additional 135,983 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of EnerSys by 18.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 784,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,671,000 after acquiring an additional 121,574 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.03% of the company’s stock.

Get EnerSys alerts:

Separately, BTIG Research raised EnerSys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th.

EnerSys stock opened at $74.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.61 and its 200-day moving average is $92.49. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.88. EnerSys has a 12 month low of $62.30 and a 12 month high of $104.47.

EnerSys (NYSE:ENS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $814.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $815.10 million. EnerSys had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 4.92%. Research analysts anticipate that EnerSys will post 5.29 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. EnerSys’s payout ratio is currently 15.59%.

In other news, insider Andrew M. Zogby sold 4,351 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.26, for a total value of $379,668.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 32,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,819,981.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David M. Shaffer sold 7,100 shares of EnerSys stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $603,642.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 223,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,015,148.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

EnerSys Profile

EnerSys engages in the provision of stored energy solutions for industrial applications. The company operates through the following segments: Energy Systems, Motive Power, and Specialty. The Energy Systems segment, which combine enclosures, power conversion, power distribution, and energy storage are used in the telecommunication, broadband and utility industries, uninterruptible power supplies, and other applications requiring stored energy solutions.

Read More: What strategies should day traders use to execute a trade?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EnerSys (NYSE:ENS).

Receive News & Ratings for EnerSys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnerSys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.