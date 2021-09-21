Tatro Capital LLC Increases Position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Tatro Capital LLC grew its stake in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 11.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,392 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LNZ Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $2,992,000. MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 111,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,778,000 after purchasing an additional 8,005 shares in the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $10,976,000 after purchasing an additional 31,540 shares in the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 27,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,475,000 after purchasing an additional 3,018 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $99.64 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $80.41 and a twelve month high of $108.38. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $104.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $100.98. The firm has a market cap of $76.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is 76.95%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Argus raised Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Duke Energy from $112.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada cut Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $107.10 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.46.

In other Duke Energy news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

