Tatro Capital LLC Purchases 6,676 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Tatro Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 12.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 60,442 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,676 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 1.0% of Tatro Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $1,464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 854.7% in the 1st quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares in the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. grew its position in iShares Silver Trust by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Silver Trust in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000.

iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $20.85 on Tuesday. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $20.45 and a twelve month high of $27.98. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

