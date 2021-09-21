Tatro Capital LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Tatro Capital LLC raised its position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 6.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,779 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 748 shares during the quarter. Invesco QQQ Trust makes up approximately 2.9% of Tatro Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Tatro Capital LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,175,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 77 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 31.0% during the second quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of QQQ stock opened at $367.22 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $370.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $346.47. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $260.11 and a 1-year high of $382.78.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.414 per share. This represents a $1.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

