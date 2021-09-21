Teacher Retirement System of Texas Acquires New Position in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PUMP. Towle & Co. acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $38,304,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 9.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,892,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145,985 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in ProPetro by 266.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,331,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,198,000 after purchasing an additional 968,812 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in ProPetro by 13.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,435,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,279,000 after purchasing an additional 522,538 shares during the period. Finally, EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in ProPetro in the first quarter valued at about $3,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.04% of the company’s stock.

Get ProPetro alerts:

Shares of NYSE:PUMP opened at $7.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.56. ProPetro Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.58 and a 52 week high of $13.99. The company has a market cap of $762.06 million, a P/E ratio of -7.31 and a beta of 3.30.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $216.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.42 million. As a group, analysts predict that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ProPetro Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Featured Story: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PUMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP).

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.