Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $114,000 Stock Position in The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of The GEO Group, Inc. (NYSE:GEO) by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The GEO Group were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The GEO Group during the first quarter worth approximately $42,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in The GEO Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in The GEO Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEO. TheStreet raised shares of The GEO Group from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of The GEO Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The GEO Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

NYSE:GEO opened at $7.00 on Tuesday. The GEO Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $4.96 and a 12 month high of $11.95. The firm has a market cap of $857.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.42 and its 200-day moving average is $6.96.

The GEO Group (NYSE:GEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.14. The GEO Group had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company had revenue of $565.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that The GEO Group, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The GEO Group Company Profile

The GEO Group, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which specializes in the ownership, lease, and management of correctional, detention, and re-entry facilities. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Secure Services; GEO Care; International Services; and Facility Construction and Design.

