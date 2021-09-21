Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $91,000 Investment in Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Gannett Co., Inc. (NYSE:GCI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 16,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 14.3% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.2% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 100,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $554,000 after buying an additional 2,212 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 21.2% during the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 13,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 2,271 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 17.8% during the first quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 16,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Gannett by 2.7% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 149,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $802,000 after buying an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. 62.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on GCI shares. Citigroup started coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. started coverage on Gannett in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $3.80 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gannett from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Gannett stock opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $942.70 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 2.82. Gannett Co., Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $7.05.

Gannett (NYSE:GCI) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.46. The company had revenue of $804.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.20 million. Gannett had a negative return on equity of 9.65% and a negative net margin of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($3.32) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Gannett Co., Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gannett news, Director Laurence Tarica purchased 26,000 shares of Gannett stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.42 per share, with a total value of $166,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 550,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,532,688.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Gannett Company Profile

Gannett Media Corp. provided media and marketing solutions. The company was headquartered in McLean, VA.

