Teacher Retirement System of Texas Takes $40,000 Position in BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 11,097 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Brookstone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the second quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International during the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. 60.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BDSI shares. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

NASDAQ:BDSI opened at $3.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a market cap of $383.55 million, a P/E ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 0.70. BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.04 and a fifty-two week high of $4.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $3.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.67.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 20.65% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The company had revenue of $41.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.02 million. Research analysts forecast that BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BioDelivery Sciences International Company Profile

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc operates as a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of new applications of approved therapeutics to address important unmet medical needs. Its products include Symproic and Belbuca. The company was founded on January 6, 1997 and is headquartered in Raleigh, NC.

