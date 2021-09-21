Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) Short Interest Update

Teijin Limited (OTCMKTS:TINLY) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decrease of 29.6% from the August 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

OTCMKTS:TINLY opened at $15.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.47. Teijin has a twelve month low of $13.91 and a twelve month high of $19.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.99.

Get Teijin alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Teijin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Teijin Ltd. engages in the management of its group companies that are involved in the environment and energy, safety and protection, information and electronics, transportation, and healthcare businesses. It operates through the following segments: Materials, Healthcare, and Others. The Materials segment handles the manufacture and sale of polyester, aramid, and carbon fiber products as well as plastic and resin products from polycarbonate resin and polyester film.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Teijin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teijin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.