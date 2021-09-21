Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Purchased by Toronto Dominion Bank

Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 57.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 24,986 shares of the health services provider’s stock after buying an additional 9,136 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Teladoc Health during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the second quarter worth $33,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health in the first quarter worth $37,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Teladoc Health by 4,200.0% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 215 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 43.9% during the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 226 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 79.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.29, for a total value of $580,324.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,739,627.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jason N. Gorevic sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.12, for a total transaction of $1,501,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,321 shares of company stock worth $3,567,368. Insiders own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on TDOC. BTIG Research cut their target price on Teladoc Health from $300.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $202.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Teladoc Health from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen reduced their target price on Teladoc Health from $240.00 to $188.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teladoc Health presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.75.

Shares of TDOC stock opened at $135.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a current ratio of 4.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $145.41 and its 200-day moving average is $159.58. The stock has a market cap of $21.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.90 and a beta of 0.24. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 52-week low of $129.74 and a 52-week high of $308.00.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The health services provider reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $503.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $499.85 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 46.86% and a negative return on equity of 1.29%. The firm’s revenue was up 108.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

