Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Teleperformance SE (OTCMKTS:TLPFY) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have issued reports on TLPFY shares. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. AlphaValue upgraded shares of Teleperformance to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of Teleperformance in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Get Teleperformance alerts:

OTCMKTS TLPFY opened at $213.65 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $215.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $200.42. Teleperformance has a 12-month low of $147.97 and a 12-month high of $229.47.

Teleperformance SA engages in the provision of business process outsourcing, telemarketing, customer relationship management, technical support, and communication services. The firm caters to the automotive, banking, financial services, healthcare, retail, electronic commerce, technology, telecommunications, media, energy, utilities, travel, logistics, hospitality, and video games sectors.

Featured Story: What is a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Teleperformance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleperformance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.