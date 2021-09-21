Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Short Interest Down 19.0% in August

Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a decrease of 19.0% from the August 15th total of 3,690,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Teradyne stock opened at $116.48 on Tuesday. Teradyne has a 12-month low of $74.50 and a 12-month high of $147.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.74 and a quick ratio of 2.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.27. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $121.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.97.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Teradyne had a return on equity of 41.35% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Teradyne will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.34%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.66%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Teradyne from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Susquehanna raised shares of Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Teradyne currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $140.56.

In other Teradyne news, Director Marilyn Matz sold 4,157 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.18, for a total transaction of $499,588.26. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,679,635.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Teradyne by 93.0% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Teradyne during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the second quarter worth $39,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 46.0% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Teradyne during the second quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

About Teradyne

Teradyne, Inc engages in the development and sale of self automatic test systems. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Test, Industrial Automation, System Test, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment designs, manufactures, and markets semiconductor test products and services.

