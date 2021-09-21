Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. Purchases Shares of 9,630 Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR)

Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 9,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,000. Coursera makes up about 0.1% of Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Coursera in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Coursera during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 12,324.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coursera by 47.1% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.77% of the company’s stock.

COUR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Coursera in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.06.

NASDAQ COUR opened at $37.11 on Tuesday. Coursera, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.59 and a 12-month high of $62.53. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.03.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. On average, equities research analysts expect that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Kenneth R. Hahn sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.34, for a total transaction of $560,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 249,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,303,373.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chun Yu Wong sold 143,788 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total transaction of $5,761,585.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 889,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,630,203.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 906,983 shares of company stock valued at $35,223,862 in the last three months.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

