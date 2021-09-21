The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

The Bank of East Asia, Limited (OTCMKTS:BKEAY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,100 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the August 15th total of 5,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of The Bank of East Asia stock opened at $1.60 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.92. The firm has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 0.55. The Bank of East Asia has a 12 month low of $1.52 and a 12 month high of $2.49.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.0758 per share. This represents a yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The Bank of East Asia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 61.54%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BKEAY shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Bank of East Asia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. DBS Vickers raised The Bank of East Asia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.10 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on The Bank of East Asia in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

The Bank of East Asia Company Profile

The Bank of East Asia, Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking and related financial services. Its personal banking services include corporate, individual, savings, current, time deposit, and supreme accounts; and fixed and call deposits, foreign currency deposits, MAS services, and auto-payroll products, as well as safe deposit boxes and remittance services.

