The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Holdings Cut by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp decreased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 6.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 307,910 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 20,488 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $73,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 6,259 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in The Boeing by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 58,507 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $14,903,000 after buying an additional 4,413 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 235,695 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $56,463,000 after buying an additional 25,916 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in The Boeing by 48.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 51,219 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $12,271,000 after buying an additional 16,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in The Boeing in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,199,000. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

BA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $265.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $274.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on shares of The Boeing from $215.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Vertical Research restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Boeing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.44.

BA stock traded down $0.61 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $208.89. 216,211 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,206,020. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $141.58 and a one year high of $278.57. The stock has a market cap of $122.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.75 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.39.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The firm had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current year.

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

