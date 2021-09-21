The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by AGF Investments Inc.

AGF Investments Inc. decreased its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,164 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. AGF Investments Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 7.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 2,017 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 8.0% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 1,877 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 10.5% during the first quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,203 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,071,000 after buying an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 154.1% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 3,207 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 1,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lyell Wealth Management LP boosted its holdings in The Boeing by 52.2% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 18,690 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,761,000 after buying an additional 6,409 shares in the last quarter. 53.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BA stock opened at $209.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $122.80 billion, a PE ratio of -13.64 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $221.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $235.39. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $141.58 and a twelve month high of $278.57.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $1.23. The company had revenue of $17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $270.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Vertical Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Wolfe Research raised shares of The Boeing from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $224.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen raised shares of The Boeing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of The Boeing from $304.00 to $267.52 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.44.

The Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Co is an aerospace company, which engages in the manufacture of commercial jetliners and defense, space and security systems. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space and Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital. The Commercial Airplanes segment includes the development, production, and market of commercial jet aircraft and provides fleet support services, principally to the commercial airline industry worldwide.

