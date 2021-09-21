The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Shares Sold by Pallas Capital Advisors LLC

Pallas Capital Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,556 shares of the company’s stock after selling 635 shares during the period. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Clorox were worth $589,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in The Clorox by 4.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,551,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $299,164,000 after purchasing an additional 70,987 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in The Clorox by 4.1% during the first quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,133,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,684,000 after buying an additional 44,189 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in The Clorox by 9.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,123,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,791,000 after buying an additional 96,332 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Clorox during the first quarter worth approximately $200,453,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in The Clorox by 24.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,017,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,280,000 after buying an additional 199,542 shares during the period. 77.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The Clorox alerts:

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $192.00 to $153.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of The Clorox from $166.00 to $154.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of The Clorox from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Clorox from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of The Clorox from $219.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Clorox presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

NYSE CLX opened at $164.78 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a 12 month low of $159.32 and a 12 month high of $231.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.20, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $20.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $172.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $179.69.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. The Clorox had a return on equity of 94.42% and a net margin of 9.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 5.54 EPS for the current year.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Cleaning, Lifestyle, Household, and International. The Cleaning segment consists of laundry, home care, and professional products marketed and sold in the United States.

Featured Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX).

Receive News & Ratings for The Clorox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Clorox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.