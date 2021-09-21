The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The Crypto has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $75.00.
About The Crypto
