The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, a growth of 24.2% from the August 15th total of 3,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS CRCW opened at $2.15 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $2.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.83. The Crypto has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $75.00.

Get The Crypto alerts:

About The Crypto

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

Featured Article: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for The Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.