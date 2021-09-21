The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Short Interest Down 19.8% in August

The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) was the target of a large drop in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 170,800 shares, a drop of 19.8% from the August 15th total of 213,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 64,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.7 days.

NASDAQ:DSGX opened at $82.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.51. The Descartes Systems Group has a 52-week low of $50.57 and a 52-week high of $86.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.98 billion, a PE ratio of 99.40 and a beta of 1.10.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 7th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 18.76% and a return on equity of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $104.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.83 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that The Descartes Systems Group will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DSGX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Stephens raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. TD Securities raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $74.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.61.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 16.9% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,035 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

The Descartes Systems Group, Inc engages in the provision of logistics technology solutions. It offers B2B connectivity and messaging, broker and forwarder enterprise systems, customs and regulatory compliance, ecommerce shipping and fulfillment, global trade intelligence, routing, mobile and telematics, and transportation management.

