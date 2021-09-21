The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Shares Sold by Koss Olinger Consulting LLC

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC decreased its position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 939 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter valued at $37,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 66.7% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 100 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 70.82% of the company’s stock.

GS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $370.00 target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $420.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $458.00 price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $493.00 to $540.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $395.09.

The Goldman Sachs Group stock opened at $378.13 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $127.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.50. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a one year low of $185.52 and a one year high of $420.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $394.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $368.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The investment management company reported $15.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $10.24 by $4.78. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 33.03% and a return on equity of 23.55%. The firm had revenue of $15.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.17 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 52.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.36%.

Goldman Sachs Group, Inc engages in global investment banking, securities, and investment management, which provides financial services. It operates through the following business segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The Investment Banking segment serves public and private sector clients around the world and provides financial advisory services, help companies raise capital to strengthen and grow their businesses and provide financing to corporate clients.

