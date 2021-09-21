The Hackett Group, Inc. (HCKT) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on October 8th

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 10th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share by the business services provider on Friday, October 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd.

The Hackett Group has decreased its dividend payment by 5.0% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. The Hackett Group has a dividend payout ratio of 32.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect The Hackett Group to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.39 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 35.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCKT opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $11.05 and a twelve month high of $20.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $18.73 and its 200-day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $556.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.73.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The business services provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $73.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.49 million. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 17.44% and a net margin of 8.18%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Hackett Group will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

HCKT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised The Hackett Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Roth Capital increased their price target on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

