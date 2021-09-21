The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) Shares Up 5%

Shares of The Honest Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:HNST) traded up 5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $10.68 and last traded at $10.66. 3,939 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 1,522,795 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded The Honest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on The Honest in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America lowered their price objective on The Honest from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, initiated coverage on The Honest in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Honest presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.95.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $12.04.

The Honest (NASDAQ:HNST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $74.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.74 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Honest Company, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new position in The Honest during the second quarter valued at about $114,788,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $107,115,000. ICONIQ Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $44,249,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $38,811,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Honest in the second quarter valued at about $36,196,000. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Honest Company Profile

The Honest Company, Inc manufactures and sells baby, personal, and beauty care products. It offers products in the areas of diapers, bath, body, beauty, cleaning, gifts, kids, and clothing. The company serves customers through digital and retail sales channels, such as its website and third-party ecommerce sites, as well as brick and mortar retailers.

