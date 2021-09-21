The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $38.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 4.14% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Interpublic have outperformed the industry in the past year. The company continues to attract, acquire and develop strategic, creative and digital talent from diverse backgrounds with a view to increase organic growth and strengthen its foothold in international markets. It has a disciplined acquisition strategy focused on high-growth capacities and geographies. It has been continuously acquiring and investing in companies globally, in order to expand its product portfolio and adjust itself with the rapidly changing marketing services and media prospects. Further, a consistent track record of dividend payment makes Interpublic stock a reliable investment to compound wealth over the long term. On the flip side, global presence makes Interpublic vulnerable to foreign currency risk. Seasonality in business is also a concern.”

Get The Interpublic Group of Companies alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on IPG. Bank of America upgraded The Interpublic Group of Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Macquarie increased their target price on The Interpublic Group of Companies from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of IPG stock traded up $0.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,931,699. The company has a market cap of $14.36 billion, a PE ratio of 19.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $35.97 and a 200-day moving average of $33.01. The Interpublic Group of Companies has a 52 week low of $15.92 and a 52 week high of $37.88.

The Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.28. The Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 34.27% and a net margin of 7.91%. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. The Interpublic Group of Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that The Interpublic Group of Companies will post 2.43 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Michael Isor Roth sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total value of $7,054,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.7% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 21,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.6% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 204,167 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,962,000 after purchasing an additional 11,534 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies by 9.6% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 128,324 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,747,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies in the first quarter worth about $240,000.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Company Profile

Interpublic Group of Cos., Inc engages in the provision of advertising and marketing services. The firm specializes in consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations and specialized communications disciplines. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Agency Network (IAN) and Constituency Management Group (CMG).

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Interpublic Group of Companies (IPG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Interpublic Group of Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.